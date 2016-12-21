Smart bets: Jane Kramer

Smart bets: Jane Kramer

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

There's just something about Asheville that keeps musicians coming back. Take, for example, soulful Americana songstress Jane Kramer, who returned to Asheville last year following a four-year stint in Portland, Ore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Hipps Stone Sales (Feb '14) 18 min Carl Sanders 6
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr scientia potentia... 156,342
Teaching Credential & Relocating 1 hr Governor Cooper 13
News Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 16
News Growing festival puts squeeze on downtown (Feb '07) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 2
News Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 23
News Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 107
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
  1. Super Bowl
  2. South Korea
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Iraq
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,675 • Total comments across all topics: 277,575,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC