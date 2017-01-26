Smart bets: Devin Jones and DeWayne B...

Smart bets: Devin Jones and DeWayne Barton

Although Devin Jones, pictured, is a high school student, his spoken word performance carries the weight of a much more seasoned poet. Not that Jones, who got into spoken word as a freshman, is new to the stage - with the HomeWord Youth Poetry team, he's represented Asheville at The Brave New Voices festival.

