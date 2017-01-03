Sisters kicked off flight, blame airl...

Sisters kicked off flight, blame airline for missing dad's death

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Two sisters are demanding that some Allegiant Air crew members lose their jobs after being kicked off a flight for being seen as threats, because they were comforting one another before takeoff. Monday, the two were on their way to visit their sick father in Hospice Care when a confrontation with a flight attendant got them kicked off the flight, and therefore delaying their trip by one day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 7 min marksman11 156,439
Teaching Credential & Relocating 13 hr Wang 20
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 16 hr Muffy Pierce 2
Review: Hipps Stone Sales (Feb '14) 19 hr hipslover 8
News Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 16
News Growing festival puts squeeze on downtown (Feb '07) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 2
News Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 23
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Buncombe County was issued at January 06 at 3:41AM EST

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,968 • Total comments across all topics: 277,651,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC