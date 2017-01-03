Sisters kicked off flight, blame airline for missing dad's death
Two sisters are demanding that some Allegiant Air crew members lose their jobs after being kicked off a flight for being seen as threats, because they were comforting one another before takeoff. Monday, the two were on their way to visit their sick father in Hospice Care when a confrontation with a flight attendant got them kicked off the flight, and therefore delaying their trip by one day.
