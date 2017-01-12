Screen scene: Local film news

JOURNEY THROUGH THE PAST: Grail Moviehouse presents a screening of The Conquest of Canaan on Jan. 22. Unseen in its original form for nearly 90 years, the film was shot on location in Asheville in March 1921. a Mechanical Eye Microcinema presents an evening of experimental films by the remix masters Wreck and Salvage at Grail Moviehouse on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. Selected found footage mashups include POTUSes, Summertime Syria Sadness, Ain't Broke Biden, Ob ama and Trumped .

