Screen scene: Local film news
JOURNEY THROUGH THE PAST: Grail Moviehouse presents a screening of The Conquest of Canaan on Jan. 22. Unseen in its original form for nearly 90 years, the film was shot on location in Asheville in March 1921. a Mechanical Eye Microcinema presents an evening of experimental films by the remix masters Wreck and Salvage at Grail Moviehouse on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. Selected found footage mashups include POTUSes, Summertime Syria Sadness, Ain't Broke Biden, Ob ama and Trumped .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|2 min
|Genesis Enigma
|157,213
|airbnbs
|3 hr
|Fines Pay for Ove...
|12
|Adrien Fleming
|4 hr
|Goosifer
|2
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|20 hr
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11)
|Sat
|MartyMadTackitt
|22
|Black Mountain woman arrested on probation viol... (Mar '08)
|Sat
|shotcaller
|21
|Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count...
|Jan 12
|Barry Soetoro
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC