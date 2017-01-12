Screen scene: Local film news

Screen scene: Local film news

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

JOURNEY THROUGH THE PAST: Grail Moviehouse presents a screening of The Conquest of Canaan on Jan. 22. Unseen in its original form for nearly 90 years, the film was shot on location in Asheville in March 1921. a Mechanical Eye Microcinema presents an evening of experimental films by the remix masters Wreck and Salvage at Grail Moviehouse on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. Selected found footage mashups include POTUSes, Summertime Syria Sadness, Ain't Broke Biden, Ob ama and Trumped .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 2 min Genesis Enigma 157,213
airbnbs 3 hr Fines Pay for Ove... 12
Adrien Fleming 4 hr Goosifer 2
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) 20 hr DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11) Sat MartyMadTackitt 22
News Black Mountain woman arrested on probation viol... (Mar '08) Sat shotcaller 21
Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count... Jan 12 Barry Soetoro 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gitmo
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,354 • Total comments across all topics: 277,957,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC