Screen scene: Local film news

FILMMAKER'S WEEKEND: Seen here, a still from My Dear Americans represents one of multiple short works that award-winning filmmaker Arpita Kumar will screen during her visit to Asheville. a Grail Moviehouse hosts an encore screening of Democracy for Sale on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. The documentary follows North Carolina native Zach Galifianakis throughout his home state as he investigates its transformation at the hands of political spending.

