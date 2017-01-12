Ringling Brothers Circus, RIP: Animal Rights Nutjobs Killed the Greatest Show on Earth
Late Saturday Night, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced that, after 146 years, the Greatest Show on Earth would have its last run in May. And it's due in no small part to animal rights nutjobs, according to the circus's owners. And because of the animals rights lunatics, 500 Americans will lose their jobs.
