Ringling Brothers Circus, RIP: Animal...

Ringling Brothers Circus, RIP: Animal Rights Nutjobs Killed the Greatest Show on Earth

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Debbie Schlussel

Late Saturday Night, Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced that, after 146 years, the Greatest Show on Earth would have its last run in May. And it's due in no small part to animal rights nutjobs, according to the circus's owners. And because of the animals rights lunatics, 500 Americans will lose their jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Debbie Schlussel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 8 min It aint necessari... 157,194
airbnbs 8 hr Grady 10
News Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07) 11 hr DonutJack Van Dunkin 40
I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11) Sat MartyMadTackitt 22
Adrien Fleming Sat shotcaller 1
News Black Mountain woman arrested on probation viol... (Mar '08) Sat shotcaller 21
Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count... Jan 12 Barry Soetoro 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,127 • Total comments across all topics: 277,948,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC