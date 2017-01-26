Refugees, hurricanes and murders: 201...

Refugees, hurricanes and murders: 2017 in WNC kidlit

Western North Carolina's community of middle-grade and young adult writers has begun to garner the sort of national attention usually only given to local restaurants. Last year, two Asheville writers - Megan Shepherd and Robert Beatty - found themselves on the New York Times Children's Chapter Books bestseller lists, and many more received honors and starred reviews.

