Refugees, hurricanes and murders: 2017 in WNC kidlit
Western North Carolina's community of middle-grade and young adult writers has begun to garner the sort of national attention usually only given to local restaurants. Last year, two Asheville writers - Megan Shepherd and Robert Beatty - found themselves on the New York Times Children's Chapter Books bestseller lists, and many more received honors and starred reviews.
