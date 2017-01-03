Progress made in road clearing
Department of Transportation crews across Western North Carolina spread salt, pushed snow and melted ice throughout Friday night and all of Saturday to improve road conditions. The northern mountains of Division 11 - Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Caldwell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes, and Yadkin counties - had 100 percent of its primary routes scraped by Saturday afternoon.
