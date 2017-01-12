Planning board asking commissioners to deny two rezoning requests at Tuesday's meeting
The Planning Board is asking commissioners to deny the request for this property. Rezoning requests and a report on opioid use headline the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners' second meeting of 2017 on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Commissioners will hold a public hearing concerning rezoning requests for four parcels of land at, and around, 101 Cedar Ridge Dr., adjacent to Charlotte Highway in South Asheville.
