Planning board asking commissioners to deny two rezoning requests at Tuesday's meeting

The Planning Board is asking commissioners to deny the request for this property. Rezoning requests and a report on opioid use headline the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners' second meeting of 2017 on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Commissioners will hold a public hearing concerning rezoning requests for four parcels of land at, and around, 101 Cedar Ridge Dr., adjacent to Charlotte Highway in South Asheville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.