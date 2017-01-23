North Carolina ski resorts decry spell of warm temperatures

Two weeks of unseasonably warm weather has caused headaches for ski resort operators in North Carolina, but a forecast for cooler weather next weekend gives them cause for hope. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley closed Jan. 18 and plans to reopen Jan. 26. Manager Chris Bates says he can't remember a time the resort has closed in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.