North Carolina ski resorts decry spell of warm temperatures
Two weeks of unseasonably warm weather has caused headaches for ski resort operators in North Carolina, but a forecast for cooler weather next weekend gives them cause for hope. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley closed Jan. 18 and plans to reopen Jan. 26. Manager Chris Bates says he can't remember a time the resort has closed in January.
