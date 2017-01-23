North Carolina ski resorts decry spel...

North Carolina ski resorts decry spell of warm temperatures

Two weeks of unseasonably warm weather has caused headaches for ski resort operators in North Carolina, but a forecast for cooler weather next weekend gives them cause for hope. The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley closed Jan. 18 and plans to reopen Jan. 26. Manager Chris Bates says he can't remember a time the resort has closed in January.

