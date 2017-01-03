New Asheville HR director to start Jan. 4
Peggy Rowe will assume leadership of the city of Asheville's Human Resources department on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Formerly the Human Resources Director of Hillsborough County, Fla., Rowe has also worked in public and private sector positions in Pinellas County, Fla. and Atlanta, Ga.
