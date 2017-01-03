Navy veteran finds healing in Mindful Yoga Therapy
"Yoga has completely changed everything for me," the 36-year-old Johnstown resident said. "I don't think it's an exaggeration to say it saved me because I was on a destructive path at different times in my life and it kept me from going in the wrong direction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
