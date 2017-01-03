N.C. Emergency Response Team recounts...

N.C. Emergency Response Team recounts hiker rescue saga

Two hikers lost in the Shining Rock Wilderness area in Haywood County were rescued Saturday evening thanks to the efforts of helicopter crews and nearly 100 ground based rescuers from over two dozen local, state, and federal agencies. Haywood County first responders began searching for the two hikers Friday after they called 911 for help.

