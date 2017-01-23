Mountain BizWorks announces workshops and eventsVirginia Daffron 47 mins ago 62 views
Kent Summers has founded and sold 3 technology companies and teaches the B2B Sales Bootcamp at Harvard, Wharton, and MIT. On , Venture Asheville and RISC Networks will welcome Kent to Asheville to offer this full-day, intensive workshop for Asheville's own startup and business community.
