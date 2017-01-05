Mother, daughter to show off works at...

Mother, daughter to show off works at Blount-Bridgers House

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Edgecombe Arts will present the works of two Asheville artists with local ties - Bee Sieburg and her daughter Molly Courcelle - from Jan. 12 through Feb. 18 in the Hobson Pittman Memorial Gallery. A reception and gallery talk will be held in the gallery 5:30-7:30 p.m. on opening night, Jan. 12. The featured artists have a real connection to Tarboro since the former Bee Pitt is a native and is Tarboro Mayor Joe Pitt's big sister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 11 min scientia potentia... 156,414
Teaching Credential & Relocating 1 hr Wang 20
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha 4 hr Muffy Pierce 2
Review: Hipps Stone Sales (Feb '14) 7 hr hipslover 8
News Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 16
News Growing festival puts squeeze on downtown (Feb '07) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 2
News Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08) Dec 30 Muffy Pierce 23
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Buncombe County was issued at January 05 at 3:15PM EST

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,488 • Total comments across all topics: 277,637,180

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC