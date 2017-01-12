Minerals Research Lab cooks up cutting-edge solutions
ROCK STARS: For 70 years, the Mineral Research Laboratory in Asheville's South Slope neighborhood has worked with mining companies around the world to come up with efficient ways to harvest and process minerals, as well as educate the public on North Carolina's mineral resources. Utilizing its unique pilot plant , the lab has the capability to provide data on the cost and scale of operations for companies to use in commercial enterprises.
