Minerals Research Lab cooks up cuttin...

Minerals Research Lab cooks up cutting-edge solutions

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

ROCK STARS: For 70 years, the Mineral Research Laboratory in Asheville's South Slope neighborhood has worked with mining companies around the world to come up with efficient ways to harvest and process minerals, as well as educate the public on North Carolina's mineral resources. Utilizing its unique pilot plant , the lab has the capability to provide data on the cost and scale of operations for companies to use in commercial enterprises.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 9 min marksman11 157,066
Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count... Thu Barry Soetoro 3
Cult in Asheville (Dec '10) Thu Hooch 109
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Wed frank 8
airbnbs Wed frank 9
Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10) Wed Goosifer 290
Development Ser Dir Jason Nortz Quits Already Jan 10 Educator 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,212 • Total comments across all topics: 277,874,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC