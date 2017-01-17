Me2We MLK Youth Summit aims to develop leaders
Roundtable discussions provided students an opportunity to collaborate on a variety of issues during the 6th annual Me2We Youth Summit on Jan. 16. Photo by John Piper Watters The 6th annual Me2We MLK Youth Summit convened at the YMI Cultural Center in downtown Asheville on Monday, Jan. 16, offering local high school students an opportunity to connect with one another, discuss issues facing their community and nation and formulate solutions. The students designed and facilitated the event themselves.
