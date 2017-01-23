March on
Many Haywood County residents - both male and female - were part of the hundreds of thousands who turned out for women's marches, both in Asheville and Washington, D.C. A crowd of between 7,000 and 10,000 flooded downtown Asheville Saturday, the day after U.S. President Donald J. Trump was sworn into office. The event was billed as a Women's March on Asheville, but participants said a large portion of the crowd was men.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|5 min
|Timmee
|157,943
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|Tue
|BaileyKnows
|19
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|Tue
|Bill
|8
|drug addict building your roads (Jun '14)
|Tue
|frank
|3
|Moments in time -
|Sun
|Frances Ingram
|1
|Kassie Renee Snyder
|Sun
|vvv
|2
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Jan 21
|fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC