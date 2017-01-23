Many Haywood County residents - both male and female - were part of the hundreds of thousands who turned out for women's marches, both in Asheville and Washington, D.C. A crowd of between 7,000 and 10,000 flooded downtown Asheville Saturday, the day after U.S. President Donald J. Trump was sworn into office. The event was billed as a Women's March on Asheville, but participants said a large portion of the crowd was men.

