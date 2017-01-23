March on

March on

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

Many Haywood County residents - both male and female - were part of the hundreds of thousands who turned out for women's marches, both in Asheville and Washington, D.C. A crowd of between 7,000 and 10,000 flooded downtown Asheville Saturday, the day after U.S. President Donald J. Trump was sworn into office. The event was billed as a Women's March on Asheville, but participants said a large portion of the crowd was men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 5 min Timmee 157,943
Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15) Tue BaileyKnows 19
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments Tue Bill 8
drug addict building your roads (Jun '14) Tue frank 3
News Moments in time - Sun Frances Ingram 1
Kassie Renee Snyder Sun vvv 2
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing Jan 21 fred 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,509 • Total comments across all topics: 278,242,737

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC