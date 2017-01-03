Local Video Release: "Doin the Most" by The Gift
Asheville-based R&B artist Ty Young, aka The Gift , recently dropped a video for his song "Doin the Most," shot on Wall Street in downtown Asheville. The nighttime scene sparkles with holiday lights and the warm glow of streetlamps and shop windows - a evocative setting for the heartfelt lyrics and melody.
