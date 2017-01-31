Local musicians and comedians perform at Michele's Pancreas Party
Michele Scheve, a local comedian and host of "Slumber Party" on Asheville FM, is currently on the waitlist for pancreas and kidney transplants, two life-saving surgeries. To help offset the costs associated with those procedures, artists, musicians and fans of Scheve have come together for Michele's Pancreas Party and Kidney Concert .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|scientia potentia...
|158,507
|Don Dollaz
|4 hr
|Woof
|1
|Is it time for Darcell Grimes to leave WLOS? (Nov '07)
|9 hr
|Leyh
|927
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|20 hr
|Muffy Pierce
|7
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|Mon
|Redneck and Proud
|11
|rednecks dont know how to act in public places :p
|Mon
|Redneck and Proud
|2
|Adrien Fleming
|Mon
|sweetie pie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC