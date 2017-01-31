Local musicians and comedians perform...

Local musicians and comedians perform at Michele's Pancreas Party

Michele Scheve, a local comedian and host of "Slumber Party" on Asheville FM, is currently on the waitlist for pancreas and kidney transplants, two life-saving surgeries. To help offset the costs associated with those procedures, artists, musicians and fans of Scheve have come together for Michele's Pancreas Party and Kidney Concert .

