Local music release: "This Is What Democracy Looks Like"
Musician and producer Josh Blake took inspiration from the Women's March on Asheville last weekend and put it into song. "I held my cell phone in the air to record some of the action, then went home and sampled it and made this beat," he writes on the Bandcamp page for the single "This Is What Democracy Looks Like."
