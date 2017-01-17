Live Music This Saturday Evening January 21st @ Papageorgio's - Main Street Downtown Waynesville
BREAKOUT! is a southern influenced blues rock band from Asheville NC. Dance and party on with lead singer guitarist, Tommy Freeman, Drummer vocalist Jeff Alleman, Lead Guitarist Joe Stewart, Wyatt Jackson and Bassist Stephen Rathburn.
