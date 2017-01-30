Inside 'Hurricane' Singer Luke Combs'...

Inside 'Hurricane' Singer Luke Combs' Unlikely Success

"I think my cool factor is not having one," says the breakout star, whose stormy new single is making waves at radio As Luke Combs' stormy debut single "Hurricane" makes landfall in the Top 30 of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, country fans may find themselves wondering, "Who is this guy and where the heck did he come from?" In truth, the Asheville, North Carolina, singer did arrive out of nowhere. Thanks to the relationship metaphor "Hurricane," Combs gained national radio play, secured an album deal on Columbia Nashville and landed an upcoming tour with Brantley Gilbert.

