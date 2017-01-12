In photos: 36th annual Martin Luther ...

In photos: 36th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Prayer Breakfast

A sold-out crowd gathered to honor Martin Luther King Jr.'s work and legacy at the Crowne Plaza Resort on Saturday, Jan. 14. Photo by Cindy Kunst Over 1,100 attendees filled the Expo Center at the Crowne Plaza Resort for the 36th annual community prayer breakfast celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 14. The theme of this year's event was also a call to action: "Stand up, speak out and unfold the dream for today." The capacity crowd ate a hearty breakfast before turning its attention to a packed program.

