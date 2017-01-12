In Asheville, volunteer computer programmers seek to help the most vulnerable

Among other projects in the past year, members of Code for Asheville have lent their expertise to address issues involving formerly incarcerated people and homeless individuals. From left, Code for Asheville co-captain Eric Jackson, core team member Patrick Conant, and co-captain Jesse Michel meet at Battery Park Book Exchange & Champagne in Asheville, N.C. From homelessness to race and policing, Code for Asheville has embarked on a path to help the most vulnerable in the past year, following a national Code for America trend and pursuing a mission to use technology to make the community better.

