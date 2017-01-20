I am an American: Pastor Rennie Salata aims fora
What does it mean to you to be an American?For me being an American is being part of something that is larger than an individual or even a national interest; it's being part of a larger experiment of Democracy. I am an American: Pastor Rennie Salata aims for reconciliation What does it mean to you to be an American?For me being an American is being part of something that is larger than an individual or even a national interest; it's being part of a larger experiment of Democracy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|36 min
|scientia potentia...
|157,604
|WNC sees unease over corporal punishment (Apr '08)
|4 hr
|Cover For Nervy M...
|228
|upplies for Opiods and other Pain relief Meds
|9 hr
|dfsdfsf
|1
|Agents raid Smiley's Flea Market near Asheville (Jul '10)
|Thu
|BR749Z
|30
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|Wed
|frank
|16
|3 charged in home invasion (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Jessica25
|112
|Can women orgasm during childbirth?
|Jan 17
|ynotpw
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC