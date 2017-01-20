I am an American: Pastor Rennie Salata aims fora

What does it mean to you to be an American?For me being an American is being part of something that is larger than an individual or even a national interest; it's being part of a larger experiment of Democracy. I am an American: Pastor Rennie Salata aims for reconciliation What does it mean to you to be an American?For me being an American is being part of something that is larger than an individual or even a national interest; it's being part of a larger experiment of Democracy.

