Hunter Murphy sworn in as Court of Appeals judge
Waynesville attorney Hunter Murphy was sworn in as Court of Appeals Judge on Jan. 1, 2017. The oath of office was administered by former North Carolina Supreme Court Judge Robert Edmunds.
