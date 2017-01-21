Hundreds gather in Wilmington for one of many state-wide marches.
Thousands are expected to gather in several North Carolina cities in solidarity with the scheduled Women's March on Washington highlighting opposition to President Donald Trump's proposed policies. Marches and rallies are slated for Saturday in places like Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, Wilmington and Asheville.
