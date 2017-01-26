Holidays 18 mins ago 9:33 a.m.Chimney Rock welcomes new groundhog for Groundhog Day
Nibbles the Groundhog at the WNC Nature Center and Grady the Groundhog at Chimney Rock State Park had for many years been the official Feb. 2 Groundhog Day prognosticators. The Nature Center will not hold a groundhog celebration this year, while Chimney Rock will celebrate with a new groundhog, Greta.
