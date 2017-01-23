Haywood Street hotel back on Council's agenda for Jan. 24
A proposed new 185-room room hotel in downtown Asheville is back on City Council's agenda after being bumped from its Jan. 10 meeting due to the absence of Council member Brian Haynes . Parks Hospitality Group of Raleigh will seek approval of its Embassy Suites Hotel at 192 Haywood St. on the former site of the Buncombe County Sheriff's office.
