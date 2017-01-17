Gypsy Jazz 101 Workshop is Jan. 18 at Asheville Music School
Every January at the Grey Eagle, Asheville celebrates the life and legacy of Django Reinhardt with an evening of Gypsy Jazz music. This year, Asheville Music School is joining the celebration by offering a workshop to musicians interested in learning more about this style of playing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|It aint necessari...
|157,377
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|frank
|14
|Can women orgasm during childbirth?
|11 hr
|ynotpw
|1
|airbnbs
|16 hr
|frank
|13
|Adrien Fleming
|Mon
|interested
|3
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11)
|Jan 14
|MartyMadTackitt
|22
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC