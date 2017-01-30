Full Show Audio: Tea Leaf Green Performs 'Living In Between' In San Francisco
Bay Area rockers Tea Leaf Green held a pair of hometown concerts at Doc's Lab in San Francisco to ring in 2017. Their opening show on December 30 featured a special re-creation of TLG's studio album Living In Between and a special guest sit-in as well.
