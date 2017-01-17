Full Show Audio: Holly Bowling Covers...

Full Show Audio: Holly Bowling Covers Phish's 'Billy Breathes' Album

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

Pianist Holly Bowling held a pair of shows at The Cutting Room in New York City to ring in 2017. Her opening night concert on December 30 featured her song-for-song live interpretation of Phish's album Billy Breathes in its entirety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 9 min marksman11 157,528
News Agents raid Smiley's Flea Market near Asheville (Jul '10) 12 hr BR749Z 30
Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15) Wed frank 16
News 3 charged in home invasion (Jan '09) Wed Jessica25 112
News Can women orgasm during childbirth? Jan 17 ynotpw 1
airbnbs Jan 17 frank 13
Adrien Fleming Jan 16 interested 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,272 • Total comments across all topics: 278,082,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC