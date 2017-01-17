Full Show Audio: Holly Bowling Covers Phish's 'Billy Breathes' Album
Pianist Holly Bowling held a pair of shows at The Cutting Room in New York City to ring in 2017. Her opening night concert on December 30 featured her song-for-song live interpretation of Phish's album Billy Breathes in its entirety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|9 min
|marksman11
|157,528
|Agents raid Smiley's Flea Market near Asheville (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|BR749Z
|30
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|Wed
|frank
|16
|3 charged in home invasion (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Jessica25
|112
|Can women orgasm during childbirth?
|Jan 17
|ynotpw
|1
|airbnbs
|Jan 17
|frank
|13
|Adrien Fleming
|Jan 16
|interested
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC