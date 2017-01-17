French Broad Chocolates celebrates 10th anniversary Jan. 29

CELEBRATING 10 YEARS - Local favorite French Broad Chocolates is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the release of three new bars and a party at the factory Jan. 29. Guests will have the opportunity to sample the new bars, tour the factory and meet the chocolate makers. French Broad Chocolates will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party and new bar release from 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the factory and tasting room, 21 Buxton, Ave., Asheville.

