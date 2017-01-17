French Broad Chocolates celebrates 10...

French Broad Chocolates celebrates 10th anniversary Jan. 29

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

CELEBRATING 10 YEARS - Local favorite French Broad Chocolates is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the release of three new bars and a party at the factory Jan. 29. Guests will have the opportunity to sample the new bars, tour the factory and meet the chocolate makers. French Broad Chocolates will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party and new bar release from 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the factory and tasting room, 21 Buxton, Ave., Asheville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 7 min scientia potentia... 157,532
News Agents raid Smiley's Flea Market near Asheville (Jul '10) 14 hr BR749Z 30
Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15) Wed frank 16
News 3 charged in home invasion (Jan '09) Wed Jessica25 112
News Can women orgasm during childbirth? Jan 17 ynotpw 1
airbnbs Jan 17 frank 13
Adrien Fleming Jan 16 interested 3
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC