French Broad Chocolates celebrates 10th anniversary Jan. 29
CELEBRATING 10 YEARS - Local favorite French Broad Chocolates is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the release of three new bars and a party at the factory Jan. 29. Guests will have the opportunity to sample the new bars, tour the factory and meet the chocolate makers. French Broad Chocolates will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party and new bar release from 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the factory and tasting room, 21 Buxton, Ave., Asheville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|7 min
|scientia potentia...
|157,532
|Agents raid Smiley's Flea Market near Asheville (Jul '10)
|14 hr
|BR749Z
|30
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|Wed
|frank
|16
|3 charged in home invasion (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Jessica25
|112
|Can women orgasm during childbirth?
|Jan 17
|ynotpw
|1
|airbnbs
|Jan 17
|frank
|13
|Adrien Fleming
|Jan 16
|interested
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC