French Broad Chocolates' 10th anniversary party
French Broad Chocolates will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party and new bar release from 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the factory and tasting room, 21 Buxton, Ave., Asheville. Guests are invited to celebrate by sampling artisan chocolate bars, including three new releases , tour the factory, meet the chocolate makers, snap photos in a photo booth and enjoy cupcakes, chili and hot chocolate, as well as bubbly and a keg of Green Man Imperial Breakfast Stout, brewed right next to the factory with FBC roasted cacao seeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|16 min
|ChristineM
|158,409
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|7 hr
|Redneck and Proud
|11
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|7 hr
|Redneck and Proud
|6
|rednecks dont know how to act in public places :p
|7 hr
|Redneck and Proud
|2
|Adrien Fleming
|12 hr
|sweetie pie
|4
|i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing
|Sun
|Wanda
|7
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Sun
|Muffy
|9
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC