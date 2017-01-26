French Broad Chocolates' 10th anniver...

French Broad Chocolates' 10th anniversary party

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Mountaineer Publishing Company

French Broad Chocolates will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party and new bar release from 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the factory and tasting room, 21 Buxton, Ave., Asheville. Guests are invited to celebrate by sampling artisan chocolate bars, including three new releases , tour the factory, meet the chocolate makers, snap photos in a photo booth and enjoy cupcakes, chili and hot chocolate, as well as bubbly and a keg of Green Man Imperial Breakfast Stout, brewed right next to the factory with FBC roasted cacao seeds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 16 min ChristineM 158,409
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments 7 hr Redneck and Proud 11
Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing 7 hr Redneck and Proud 6
rednecks dont know how to act in public places :p 7 hr Redneck and Proud 2
Adrien Fleming 12 hr sweetie pie 4
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing Sun Wanda 7
I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha Sun Muffy 9
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC