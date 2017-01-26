French Broad Chocolates' 10th anniversary party

French Broad Chocolates will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a party and new bar release from 3 - 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the factory and tasting room, 21 Buxton, Ave., Asheville. Guests are invited to celebrate by sampling artisan chocolate bars, including three new releases , tour the factory, meet the chocolate makers, snap photos in a photo booth and enjoy cupcakes, chili and hot chocolate, as well as bubbly and a keg of Green Man Imperial Breakfast Stout, brewed right next to the factory with FBC roasted cacao seeds.

