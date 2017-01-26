Former Asheville City Council member announces push for district elections at CIBO lunch
Asheville mayor Esther Manheimer addressed the Council of Independent Business Owners on Jan. 26. Before Manheimer's remarks, former City Council member Joe Dunn outlined his petition for district elections for Asheville City Council. Photo by Virginia Daffron Dr. Joe Dunn , a retired dentist who lives in South Asheville, today told members of the Council of Independent Business Owners he's launching a push for district elections for seats on Asheville City Council - and he's planning to take his case directly to North Carolina legislators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|marksman11
|158,067
|Haywood County arrests/citations (Jul '08)
|13 hr
|Howard
|5
|New Asheville Mugshots (Nov '13)
|13 hr
|John
|8
|Asheville Arrests Mugshots now online (Aug '12)
|13 hr
|John
|4
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|Fjenk
|21
|Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments
|20 hr
|Eddie
|10
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Thu
|Pastor Hunnicutt
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC