Former Asheville City Council member announces push for district elections at CIBO lunch

14 hrs ago Read more: Mountain Xpress

Asheville mayor Esther Manheimer addressed the Council of Independent Business Owners on Jan. 26. Before Manheimer's remarks, former City Council member Joe Dunn outlined his petition for district elections for Asheville City Council. Photo by Virginia Daffron Dr. Joe Dunn , a retired dentist who lives in South Asheville, today told members of the Council of Independent Business Owners he's launching a push for district elections for seats on Asheville City Council - and he's planning to take his case directly to North Carolina legislators.

