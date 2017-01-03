For US, 2016 was the second-warmest year on record
While 2012's heat record still stands, the breadth of near-record heat across the continental United States is unprecedented. After months of broken heat records across the globe, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association has declared 2016 the second-hottest year on record in the continental United States.
