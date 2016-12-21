Food 1 mins ago 4:36 a.m.2 NC cities named to Top 10 for beer lovers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Looking to catch a great local brew in the Carolinas? Then we have some good news for you. According to a recent study by SmartAsset.com , Asheville is the top city in the nation for beer drinkers, while Wilmington, North Carolina was tied for seventh best.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|17 min
|Richardfs
|156,293
|Teaching Credential & Relocating
|11 hr
|City Mgr Gary Jac...
|8
|Accident reported on New Leicester Highway (Jul '08)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|16
|Growing festival puts squeeze on downtown (Feb '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|2
|Thursday arrests: Man arrested for series of Ca... (Jan '08)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|23
|Asheville Holiday Parade hopes to involve audience (Nov '07)
|Dec 30
|Muffy Pierce
|107
|Buncombe County Mugshots includes Asheville ar... (Sep '12)
|Dec 29
|Warning Warning
|3
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC