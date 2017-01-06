Fliers beware! Southeast snow is snarling flights into Saturday Storm was forecast to hit airports from Southeast to mid-Atlantic from Friday into Saturday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jbnmRt The national weather forecast for Friday, January 6th calls for snow in the deep South, more Lake Effect snows and chilly arctic air to cover most of the U.S. Fliers faced travel headaches across large parts of the USA Friday as a major storm tracked wintry weather across the Southeast and toward the mid-Atlantic.

