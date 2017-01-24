Drive around the misty mountains of Asheville in Angel Olsen's video for "Pops"
Angel Olsen 's third album, Your Woman, was one of our favorite records of 2016 and she continues to support it in 2017, with a string of February tour dates and a new music video for "Pops." Shot in Asheville, North Carolina, the video was directed by Olsen and Jethro Waters, and it follows her as she takes a contemplative drive through the mist-filled autumn scenery of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
