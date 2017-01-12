Don't panic over new Asheville boil water advisories
Much of the Asheville city water supply comes from the North Fork Reservoir near Black Mountain. Photo courtesy of the city of Asheville Customers of Asheville's water system will soon see an increase in the number of "boil water advisories" issued by Asheville's Water Resources Department, says city spokesperson Polly McDaniel , but that doesn't mean the system is less safe than before.
