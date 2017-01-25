Don't Call It a Comeback: Bob Nocek, ...

Don't Call It a Comeback: Bob Nocek, Former Carolina Theatre CEO, ...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent Weekly

Almost exactly a year ago, in the midst of a financial debacle , Bob Nocek left his seven-year post as the Carolina Theatre's president and C.E.O. Over his tenure, Nocek had watched the theater transform from an underutilized local concern into one of the Triangle's best venues, but in late 2015, Nocek announced that poor accounting practices had landed the historic 1920s theater in a one-million-dollar hole. He proposed that the City of Durham kick in $600,000 while the Carolina revised its operations to stop the bleeding, but Nocek abruptly resigned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asheville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09) 1 hr MIDutch 157,984
i feel unsafe at asheville oneness blessing 2 hr Cynthia 2
Trump Visits, Manheimer Comments 2 hr Cletus 9
Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15) Tue BaileyKnows 19
drug addict building your roads (Jun '14) Tue frank 3
News Moments in time - Jan 22 Frances Ingram 1
Kassie Renee Snyder Jan 22 vvv 2
See all Asheville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asheville Forum Now

Asheville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asheville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Asheville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,643 • Total comments across all topics: 278,249,926

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC