Don't Call It a Comeback: Bob Nocek, Former Carolina Theatre CEO, ...

Almost exactly a year ago, in the midst of a financial debacle , Bob Nocek left his seven-year post as the Carolina Theatre's president and C.E.O. Over his tenure, Nocek had watched the theater transform from an underutilized local concern into one of the Triangle's best venues, but in late 2015, Nocek announced that poor accounting practices had landed the historic 1920s theater in a one-million-dollar hole. He proposed that the City of Durham kick in $600,000 while the Carolina revised its operations to stop the bleeding, but Nocek abruptly resigned.

