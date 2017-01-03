Council likely to postpone hearing on Haywood Street hotel
The public hearing scheduled for Council's Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting on the zoning request for a 185-room Embassy Suites Hotel at 192 Haywood St. has a "100 percent chance" of being continued until a later Council meeting, according to Asheville mayor Esther Manheimer earlier today. No alternate date has been identified for the hearing yet, said City Clerk Maggie Burleson .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|1 hr
|chandra
|156,935
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|7 hr
|Loralee
|6
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|frank
|289
|airbnbs
|20 hr
|Willard1000LIES
|8
|Development Ser Dir Jason Nortz Quits Already
|22 hr
|Educator
|2
|Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count...
|22 hr
|Educator
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC