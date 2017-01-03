Council likely to postpone hearing on Haywood Street hotel

The public hearing scheduled for Council's Tuesday, Jan. 10 meeting on the zoning request for a 185-room Embassy Suites Hotel at 192 Haywood St. has a "100 percent chance" of being continued until a later Council meeting, according to Asheville mayor Esther Manheimer earlier today. No alternate date has been identified for the hearing yet, said City Clerk Maggie Burleson .

