Conterra Scoops Up Fiber From Detel, Broadplex

Conterra Ultra Broadband Holdings, Inc. today announced the acquisition of two regional optical fiber-based broadband businesses in its two largest operating regions, exponentially expanding Conterra's fiber footprint to more than 6,200 route miles and 355,000 fiber miles. As a result of these transactions, Conterra now provides lit and dark fiber network services in seven primary states in the Southeast, Gulf Coast/Midwest and Western regions of the United States.

