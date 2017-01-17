Conscious party: Project FIGHT combat...

Conscious party: Project FIGHT combats human trafficking

BANDING TOGETHER: Local indie rock group Armadilla will headline a fundraiser for anti human trafficking program Project FIGHT, which recently established a local presence. "The conversation is somewhat underdeveloped in Western North Carolina," says case manager James Plunkett.

