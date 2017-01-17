Conscious party: Project FIGHT combats human trafficking
BANDING TOGETHER: Local indie rock group Armadilla will headline a fundraiser for anti human trafficking program Project FIGHT, which recently established a local presence. "The conversation is somewhat underdeveloped in Western North Carolina," says case manager James Plunkett.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|7 min
|It aint necessari...
|157,787
|Moments in time -
|17 hr
|Frances Ingram
|1
|Kassie Renee Snyder
|19 hr
|vvv
|2
|drug addict building your roads (Jun '14)
|Sun
|DavidC28806
|2
|Lesbianism @ Asheville Oness Blessing
|Sat
|fred
|2
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|Sat
|WhiteKnight
|17
|Can women orgasm during childbirth?
|Sat
|MartyWalkingstickit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC