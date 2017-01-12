Concrete chunk falls from Interstate 40 overpass, hits car
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|7 hr
|Genesis Enigma
|157,013
|Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count...
|8 hr
|Barry Soetoro
|3
|Cult in Asheville (Dec '10)
|12 hr
|Hooch
|109
|I Feel Unsafe At Asheville Oneness Deeksha
|Wed
|frank
|8
|airbnbs
|Wed
|frank
|9
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|Wed
|Goosifer
|290
|Development Ser Dir Jason Nortz Quits Already
|Jan 10
|Educator
|2
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC