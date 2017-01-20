Commissioners hear opioid report, vote along party lines on rezoning requests
County commissioners considered rezoning requests, received a report on opioid use and more during their meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners tackled rezoning requests and also heard an update on local and national opioid use during its meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The nearly three-hour meeting also saw commissioners make board appointments and request that a local college president make a presentation about capital improvement projects. The general public comment session kicked off the commissioners' evening and included criticism of the Asheville and Buncombe school systems from Fred Caudle .
