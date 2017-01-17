CLARUS Merchant Services acquires North American Merchant Services
The addition of NAMS to CLARUS is a continuation of the company's plan for North American expansion. "This no doubt broadens our presence in the merchant services industry and allows us to build upon some excellent banking partnerships brought forth by this acquisition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|3 min
|It aint necessari...
|157,405
|Its time to end the Appalachian trail (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Bulldog 44 Packer
|15
|Can women orgasm during childbirth?
|Tue
|ynotpw
|1
|airbnbs
|Tue
|frank
|13
|Adrien Fleming
|Mon
|interested
|3
|Video gambling ends in N.C. (Jun '07)
|Jan 15
|DonutJack Van Dunkin
|40
|I Am Lazy, Trifling, Arrogant, Insolent (Oct '11)
|Jan 14
|MartyMadTackitt
|22
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC