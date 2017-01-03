City lays out what's next for bonds
City voters approved a $74 million bond referendum in November. Now it's time for city officials to begin detailed planning about how the money will be used.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mountain Xpress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Asheville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Top 10 reasons why Asheville sucks (Jun '10)
|33 min
|frank
|289
|It's the Darwin crowd that lacks the facts in e... (Mar '09)
|55 min
|Genesis Enigma
|156,881
|airbnbs
|10 hr
|Willard1000LIES
|8
|Development Ser Dir Jason Nortz Quits Already
|12 hr
|Educator
|2
|Time to CONSOLIDATE Avl City and Buncombe Count...
|13 hr
|Educator
|1
|185-room downtown Embassy Suites hotel on Jan. ...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|1
|Cooper names NC governor transition team Read S...
|Mon
|Deplorable Infidel
|11
Find what you want!
Search Asheville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC