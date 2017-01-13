City hosts luncheon for board and com...

City hosts luncheon for board and commission chairs

Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler addresses city board chairs and staff at a Jan. 10 luncheon at the U.S. Cellular Center. Photo by Virginia Daffron Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and members of City Council hosted the chairs of the city's volunteer citizen boards and commissions at a lunch at the U.S. Cellular Center on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The annual event provides an overview of the laws and procedures all publicly appointed bodies must follow and offers a chance for board chairs to ask questions and interact with Council members and city staff.

